COVID-19: Caseload Declines as India Reports 13,405 New Cases, 235 Deaths

Tracing a downward trend, India recorded 13,405 new cases, 34,226 recoveries, and 235 deaths on Tuesday, 22 February.

India's positivity rate stands at 1.24 percent, and the number of active cases has declined to 1,81,075.

Meanwhile, Biological E Ltd said in a statement on Monday that its Corbevax vaccine, India's first indigenously-developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) Protein subunit vaccine against COVID-19, has received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from India's drug regulator DGCI for age group 12-18 years.