India Records 3,451 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 40 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

India recorded another uptick in COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 8 May, with 3,451 infections in the last 24 hours. The total cases rose to 4,31,02,194, in the country with Saturday's additions.

The country also reported 40 deaths due to the virus, with the death toll reaching 5,24,064.

With a daily positivity rate of 1.07 percent, the active cases in the country stood at 20,635.

At least 3,079 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,25,57,495.