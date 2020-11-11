India-China Disengagement Plan for Ladakh Ready: Reports

A three-phase plan for disengagement in eastern Ladakh has been devised by India and China. The Quint A three-phase plan for disengagement in eastern Ladakh has been devised by India and China. | (Photo Courtesy: The Quint) India A three-phase plan for disengagement in eastern Ladakh has been devised by India and China.

A three-phase plan for disengagement in eastern Ladakh has been devised by India and China, media channels have reported. However, the two sides have not agreed upon the plan's implementation, senior government sources told NDTV.



The plan involved both the Chinese and Indian forces pulling back armoured tanks and armoured personnel carriers from the Line of Actual Control (LAC), within a day.

In the second step, both sides were supposed to withdraw around 30 percent of troops every day for three days. The Chinese should vacate their existing positions and return to the Finger 8 region on the North Bank of the Pangong Lake India and India, too, would return to its position prior to when the tensions began, that is coming close to its administrative Dhan Singh Thapa post.



Then, the two sides were to withdraw from their respective positions from the frontline along the southern bank of Pangong Lake area, including the Chushul and Rezang La areas, reported ANI.