India-Australia Begin First-Ever '2+2' Talks, Afghanistan Likely Top Agenda

The 2+2 dialogue, which began as an outcome to future bilateral relations between the two countries, will discuss key issues such a climate change, cyber technology, China’s growing presence in the pacific, and the current Afghanistan crisis are reportedly top on agenda.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Minister Peter Dutton will also be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Saturday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a statement on Friday said that “both sides agree to work jointly to realise full potential of India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership based on shared vision of a free, open, inclusive and rule-based Indo-Pacific region.”

