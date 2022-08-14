Patriotic Songs: 10 Desh Bhakti Songs for India's 76th Independence Day

Here are some patriotic Hindi songs for you on the occasion of India's Independence Day.
(Photo: iStock)
India will celebrate its 76th Independence Day on 15 August 2022. Listening to patriotic songs on national holidays can evoke emotions, especially when it concerns India's independence.
Independence Day holds a very special place in our hearts, our freedom fighters struggled long and hard to realise the dream of a free India.
Independence Day is not only about hoisting the national flag or listening to the prime minister’s speech from Red Fort, but it is also a time to remember those who laid down their lives fighting for the independence of this country.
There are soldiers who stand at the borders, guarding us and ensuring that we safely celebrate Independence Day. An army man leaves his family behind to protect us and he always puts his duty before anything else, yet he never complains. Here are a few patriotic songs that can help us appreciate our soldiers and keep our patriotism alive.
'Maa Tujhe Salaam' – This patriotic song from the album 'Vande Mataram' deserves to be on the top of the list. It was sung by AR Rahman, written by Mehboob, and released in 1997. It has become the largest selling Indian non-film album to date.
'Ae Watan' – There are both female and male versions of this song that was sung by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan. This songs can help us realise that our identity as an 'Indian' is something we should be really proud of and that wherever we go, India will always be in our heart.
'Tu Bhula Jise' – This patriotic song describes how an Indian living away from his country can forget about it, but India does not forget its people even if they are faraway. The movie is inspired by a real-life incident and the scene accompanying this song, with the tricolor unfurling, is worth the praise that it has received.
'Rang De Basanti' – It is another Independence Day song by AR Rahman that stole our hearts right after its launch. The song is quite energetic and makes everyone lively. This song was sung by Daler Mehndi, K S Chitra, and the music was composed by AR Rahman.
'Kandho se milte hai kandhe' – This song was included in the 2004 movie Lakshya. All the songs from this film were enchanting, but this one particularly stood out.
'Kuch Kariye' – 'Kuch Kariye' evokes a sense of patriotism as well as josh in everyone. This song is from the movie Chak De India, which was not just a brilliant movie but also had a fantastic soundtrack.
'Bharat Humko Jaan se Bhi Pyaara Hai' – It was sung by Hariharan and it made us realize that we as citizens are also responsible for protecting the integrity and dignity of this country.
'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon' – This song was written by Kavi Pradeep and composed by C Ramchandra and sung by Lata Mangeshkar. It was written in honour of the soldiers who were killed while fighting for this nation in the 1962 Sino-Indian war. This song had moved then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to tears.
'Dil Diya hai Jaan bhi Denge' – This song is from the movie Karma, which was released in 1986 and features Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Poonam Dhillon, Sridevi, and Anupam Kher. The lyrics of the Independence Day song has the potential to touch every Indian's heart and can give you goosebumps as well.
'Ye jo Des Hai Tera' – In this song, AR Rahman has managed to capture the feelings of an Indian who misses his country as he lives abroad. The song aptly goes 'Ye wo bandhan hai jo kabhi toot nahi sakta!'
