Income Tax Dept Raids Hero MotoCorp MD Pawan Munjal & Other Officials

The Income Tax (IT) Department on Wednesday, 23 March, is conducting searches on several premises linked to Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal and other senior executives of the company for suspected tax evasion.

Munjal’s offices and residential premises in Gurugram, Haryana, Delhi and few other locations are being covered, as per sources quoted by news agency ANI.

A team of IT officials are looking at financial documents and other business transactions of the company and the promoters.