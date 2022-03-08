'Targeting Select Few': Sena as I-T Dept Raids Aaditya Thackeray's Close Aid

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday, 8 March, conducted raids at the professional and residential premises of Shiv Sena office-bearer Rahul Kanal, a close aide of Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, and an associate of Sena's Anil Parab.

Calling this an 'attack,' Thackeray claimed that central agencies had been converted into "a propaganda machinery for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and were "misused in this manner in the past."

"...It happened in Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and now when elections are to be held in Maharashtra, it is happening here too," Thackeray added.

The raids are reportedly still underway in Mumbai and Pune.

This comes after the central department conducted raids against a "prominent person", who is a Shiv Sena affiliate, and some Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) contractors.

The Shiv Sena, the ruling party in the state of Maharashtra along with the NCP and Congress, presides over the BMC at present.