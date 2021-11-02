I-T Dept Provisionally Attaches Properties Worth Crores Linked to Ajit Pawar

File photo of Ajit Pawar.
The Income Tax Department on Tuesday, 2 November, issued a provisional attachment order regarding various properties linked to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
These properties are reported to be:
Jarandeshwar sugar factory with the market value of Rs 600 crore.
A South Delhi flat of approximately Rs 20 crore.
Nirmal office of son Parth Pawar, valued approximately at Rs 25 crore.
Goa resort named Nilaya with market value of approximately Rs 250 crore.
Land parcels at 27 various locations in Maharashtra, with the market value of Rs 500 crore.
Thus, reports say that the provisional attachment order is for properties worth more than Rs 1,000 crore in total. It is being carried out by the Benami Property wing of Income Tax Department.
BACKGROUND
On 7 October, the I-T department conducted raids in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur at the premises of various business persons and close family members of Ajit Pawar.
The raids, which continued through 8 October, saw the I-T department search addresses related to Pawar's three sisters and his son Parth Pawar, across the cities of Pune, Nandurbar, Kolhapur, and Satara.
Confirming the news of the raids, Pawar had told reporters: “It is their duty to investigate if they found some irregularities, but it's very unfortunate that our families and friends are targeted by agencies only because of political vendetta.”
Further Pawar was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying that his “only grief” was that they conducted raids on the premises related to his three sisters.
