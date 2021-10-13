Central Probe Agencies Misused by BJP to Target Political Opponents: NCP's Pawar

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, 13 October, said it is "misusing the central probe agencies to target political opponents and now even the relatives of politicians".



"Central agencies like IT, CBI, ED, NCB are being used for political purposes. A new strategy and pattern seem to be emerging now targeting the relatives of political opponents," he said, in a reference to the ongoing Income Tax Department raids on his three nieces who are the sisters of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and various entities linked to them.

Pawar wondered what their connection to politics is, since one of his nieces is in the publishing business, another is a doctor, and the third is a housewife.