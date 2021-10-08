‘Transactions of Rs 1,050 Took Place’: IT Dept Alleges Syndicate in Maharashtra

The Income Tax Department began a ‘search operation’ from 23 September on a large syndicate involving business persons/middlemen and government officials. The raids were carried out on the basis of intelligence developed over six months.

As many as 25 houses and 15 commercial spaces were searched, while four offices were surveyed. Some suites of the Oberoi Hotel in Mumbai, which were rented by two of the middlemen for meetings with clients were also searched.