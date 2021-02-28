I-T Dept Detects Rs 220 Cr in Black Money on Raiding Chennai Group

The Income Tax Department raided premises of a tiles and sanitaryware business group based in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai and detected an undisclosed income of nearly Rs 220 crore, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said, PTI reported.

The department carried out searches and surveys on Friday, 26 February at 20 premises in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Kolkata, CBDT mentioned. It further said in a statement that cash of Rs 8.30 crore was seized during the operation on the leading business group.