In 'Terror Probe', NIA Raids Homes Linked to Jamaat-e-Islami in 14 J&K Districts

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF, conducted raids at various locations in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, 8 August, in order to check the resurgence of activity by the militant group Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).
JeI, which had been banned by the central government in 2019 following the Pulwama terror attack, had been looking to fund terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir, India Today reported, citing sources.
A team of agents had flown to Srinagar from Delhi to undertake the operations, which began at 5:20 am on Sunday, senior NIA officials told News18.
Raids were conducted in Srinagar, Baramulla, Kishtwar, Bandipore, Anantnag, and Rajouri, among other districts. The security forces have recovered documents and digital devices in the raids, as per a News18 report.
The NIA had also carried out a search operation at 15 locations in Jammu and Kashmir on 31 July, following the recovery of a 5 kg improvised explosive device (IED). Irfan Ahmed Dar, who provided logistical support and also arranged arms and ammunition for Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) terrorists, was arrested during the operation, IANS reported.
