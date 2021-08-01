India Takes Over UNSC Presidency: Focus on Maritime Security, Counter-Terrorism

India took over the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) from France, on 1 August.
(Photo: PTI)
As India took over the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) from France on 1 August, TS Tirumurti, Indian Ambassador to the UN, said that the three key focus areas will be on maritime security, peacekeeping, and counter-terrorism.
This is India's first presidency in the UNSC as a non-permanent member of the UNSC.
"Although this is a virtual meeting, it's still a first meeting of the sort for us. So, it is historic. Last time an Indian PM was engaged in this effort was the then PM PV Narasimha Rao in 1992 when he attended a UNSC meeting," India's former envoy to UN, Syed Akbaruddin, said.
While Russia congratulated India saying that it is "truly impressed with” its agenda, France said it is committed to working with India on strategic issues — maritime security and counter-terrorism.
Ahead of India's presidency, Pakistan said it hopes that New Delhi will follow international rules and norms.
