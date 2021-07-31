NIA Searches 15 Locations in J&K in 2 Cases; LeM Terrorist Held

Another NIA official told IANS, "Dar provided logistical support to the members of the newly formed LeM. He was also instrumental in procuring arms and ammunition and then providing them to the LeM terrorists."



The NIA had reportedly registered a case in connection with the conspiracy hatched by LeM and its chief, Hidayat-ullah Malik, who recced the office of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, working at the behest of Pakistan-based proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), to carry out terrorist activities in Jammu in March this year.



Last week, the NIA had purportedly arrested two LeM terrorists - Mohammaf Arman Ali aka Arman Mansuri, and Mohammad Ehsanullah aka Guddu Ansari - both residents of Bihar's Saran district.