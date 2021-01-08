In Pictures: India This Week

From snowfall in J&K, to bird flu and farmer protests in biting Delhi winter, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
Srinagar: Boatmen row a boat across Dal Lake as snowclad Zabarwan mountains are seen in the backdrop after snowfall, in Srinagar, Wednesday, 6 January, 2021. | (Photo: PTI/S. Irfan)
Srinagar: Boatmen row a boat across Dal Lake as snowclad Zabarwan mountains are seen in the backdrop after snowfall, in Srinagar, Wednesday, 6 January, 2021. New Delhi: Medics conduct check-up of farmers at a medical camp during farmers ongoing agitation against new farm laws, at Singhu border, in New Delhi, Friday, 8 January, 2021.
Chennai: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reviews the dry run for administering COVID-19 vaccine, at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, Friday, 8 January, 2021. Amritsar: Chickens at a poultry farm at Chabba village, near Amritsar, Jan. 7, 2021. Following the confirmed reports of avian influenza (H5N1) or bird flu-related deaths of migratory and other birds in the neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh, the Punjab government has issued an alert for any suspicious death of migratory or poultry birds.Police detain Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists, who were trying to enter the State Assembly premises demanding the resignation of Speaker Sivaramakrishnan over his alleged involvement in a gold smuggling case, in Thiruvananthapuram, Friday, 8 January, 2021.New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Angela Merkel, through video-teleconference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 6 January, 2021.Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been provided Y-plus category security of CRPF personnel, arrived at the police station in suburban Mumbai around 1 pm along with her advocate on 8 JanuaryKolkata: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly waves to his fans after he got discharged from a private hospital, in Kolkata, Thursday, 7 January, 2021. Ganguly was hospitalised a few days ago after he complained of chest pain.Ghaziabad: Relatives mourn near the body of a roof-collapse victim, at Muradnagar in Ghaziabad district, Monday, 4 January, 2021. At least 25 people have died and some others injured after roof of a shelter at a crematorium collapsed on Sunday in Muradnagar. Bengaluru: A medic conducts the dry run of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary, at a civil hospital in Bengaluru, Friday, 8 January, 2021.New Delhi: Farmers stand in rain during their ongoing protest against new farm laws, at Singhu border, in New Delhi, Monday, 4 January, 2021.
