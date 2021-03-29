Strict Action For Violating COVID Norms on Holi: Delhi Police

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Police on Monday, 29 March 2021 said that it will take action against people who flout the COVID guidelines issued in the view of Holi and other festivities.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on 23 March, 2021 had imposed restrictions in the national capital region during the upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navratri.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Chinmoy Biswal said that in the view of COVID pandemic, patrolling has been intensified during Holi.

“Pickets have been placed by the district police in their respective areas. Patrolling has been increased. Police are focusing on those who are involved in drunken driving and action will be taken against them,” he said.