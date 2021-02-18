‘Rail Roko’ in Pics: Farmers Take to Tracks, Stop Trains for 4 Hrs
In light of the agitation, there was reportedly additional deployment of police personnel.
Members of various farmer organisations block a railway track in Patiala during a four-hour rail roko demonstration across the country, called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), as part of their agitation against Centre’s farm reform laws. | (Photo: PTI)
Farmers who have been protesting at Delhi’s borders for months to repeal the three contentious farm laws held a four-hour nationwide ‘rail roko’ protest between 12 pm and 4 pm on Thursday, 18 February. The protest was spearheaded by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).
In light of the agitation, ANI reported that there has been additional deployment of Delhi police personnel at Nangloi railway station, as well as in Haryana’s Palwal railway station and Ghaziabad Junction in Uttar Pradesh.
Security personnel detain activists as they block a railway track, during a four-hour rail roko demonstration across the country, called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) as part of their agitation against Centres farm reform laws.
Trains have been stopped at the Sawai Madhopur railway station in Rajasthan due to the farmers’ protest on railway tracks, The Hindu reported. Farmers have gathered at Jaipur, Jagatpura, Alwar railway stations, and have also blocked railway tracks in Palwal, ANIreported.
Farmers blocked railway tracks in Ambala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala, Ludhiana, Lalru station, Mohali, Kharar railways, and at more than 40 spots in Ferozepur railway division in Punjab, added the report. Trains from Jaipur-Delhi, Jaipur-Ajmer, and Jaipur-Rewari will be affected by the rail roko protests.
Members of various farmer organisations block a railway track in Ghaziabad during a four-hour rail roko demonstration across the country, called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), as part of their agitation against Centres farm reform laws.
Reports emerging from various areas suggest security personnel, meanwhile, detained activists as they blocked railway tracks.
Farmers block a railway track during a four-hour rail roko demonstration across the country, called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), as part of their agitation against Centre’s farm reform laws, at Rajpura in Patiala district.