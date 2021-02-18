‘Rail Roko’ in Pics: Farmers Take to Tracks, Stop Trains for 4 Hrs

Trains have been stopped at the Sawai Madhopur railway station in Rajasthan due to the farmers’ protest on railway tracks, The Hindu reported. Farmers have gathered at Jaipur, Jagatpura, Alwar railway stations, and have also blocked railway tracks in Palwal, ANI reported.

Farmers blocked railway tracks in Ambala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala, Ludhiana, Lalru station, Mohali, Kharar railways, and at more than 40 spots in Ferozepur railway division in Punjab, added the report. Trains from Jaipur-Delhi, Jaipur-Ajmer, and Jaipur-Rewari will be affected by the rail roko protests.