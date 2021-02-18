‘We Can Take Our Protest to Poll-Bound Bengal Too’: Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday, 18 February, said that the farmers are ready to take their agitation to poll-bound West Bengal, if the BJP government at the Centre does not withdraw the three contentious farm laws.
Further Tikait, according to ANI, said that the government is wrong to think that farmers will go back for crop harvesting.
Speaking at a Maha panchayat at Kharak Punia in Haryana, Tikait, according to ANI, said:
Further Tikait pointed out that crops prices have not increased, but fuel prices have, and said:
“If Centre ruins the situation, we will take our tractors to West Bengal as well. Farmers have not been getting minimum support price (MSP) there also.”
Tikait also said that the Centre should not be under the assumption that farmers will go back to their homes for crop harvesting.
“We'll harvest as well as protest,” said Tikait, according to ANI.
(With inputs from ANI)
Published: 18 Feb 2021,08:36 PM IST