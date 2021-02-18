‘We Can Take Our Protest to Poll-Bound Bengal Too’: Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday, 18 February, said that the farmers are ready to take their agitation to poll-bound West Bengal, if the BJP government at the Centre does not withdraw the three contentious farm laws.

Further Tikait, according to ANI, said that the government is wrong to think that farmers will go back for crop harvesting.

Speaking at a Maha panchayat at Kharak Punia in Haryana, Tikait, according to ANI, said: