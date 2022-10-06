In Photos: Uddhav Thackeray's and Eknath Shinde's Dussehra Rallies

Eknath Shinde (left) and Uddhav Thackeray (right).
(Photo: Twitter)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena's Executive President Uddhav Thackeray both addressed lakhs of supporters at the Bandra Kurla Complex and the Shivaji Park respectively on Wednesday, 5 October, on the occasion of Dussehra.
This was the first time in 56 years that two separate Shiv Sena rallies were held in Mumbai. Here are a few images from both of them.
Mumbai: Shiv sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during their Dussehra rally at Dadar, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
Mumbai: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray during their Dussehra rally at Dadar, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde greeting his supporters at the Dussehra rally in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressing his supporters in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.
Mumbai: Dussehra rally of Shiv Sena Executive President Uddhav Thackeray at Shivaji Park ground, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
Mumbai: Dussehra rally of CM Eknath Shinde in Bandra Kurla Complex, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
Mumbai: Dussehra rally of CM Eknath Shinde in Bandra Kurla Complex.
Dussehra rally of Shiv Sena Executive President Uddhav Thackeray at Shivaji Park ground.
Eknath Shinde with Bal Thackeray's second son, Jaidev Thackeray.
Eknath Shinde with Aruna Gaikawad.
Smita Thackeray, former wife of Bal Thackeray's second son, Jaidev Thackeray along with Bal Thackeray's grandson Nihar Thackeray.
Uddhav Thackeray paying homage to his father Bal Thackeray.
Uddhav Thackeray addressing his supporters at Shivaji park.
Eknath Shinde greeting his supporters at the Bandra Kurla Complex.
Supporters at Uddhav Thackeray's rally at Dadar.
Supporters at Uddhav Thackeray's rally at Dadar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)