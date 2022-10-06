Gaddar vs Khuddar: Uddhav's Dussehra Rally High on Emotions; Shinde Aces Optics

"Kahihi zhala tari me Shiv Senechi Congress hou denaar nahi" (No matter what, I will not let my Shiv Sena turn into the Congress party) — This famous quote of late Sena patriarch Bal Thackeray, along with his picture, stood tall on a poster erected on the right side of the stage at MMRDA grounds in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) — the venue for Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Dussehra rally on Wednesday, 5 October.

Meanwhile, another stage was set at Dadar's Shivaji Park for Uddhav Thackeray, with a similar poster next to the stage that read: "Me majhya Shiv Senela BJP cha ghulam hou denar nahi" (No matter what, I will not let my Shiv Sena become a slave of the BJP).

For the first time in the 56 years, the Shiv Sena's annual 'Dasra Melava' took place at two separate venues and were addressed by two different leaders — one by Uddhav at Shivaji Park and another by Shinde at BKC — both embroiled in a bitter war for the Sena supremo's legacy following the biggest ever split in the party in June this year.

The annual rally commands Bal Thackeray's legacy. Be it declaring Uddhav as his heir or Aditya's launch - every major event and announcement by the party has taken place at the 'Dasra Melava' of the Shiv Sena.