In Photos: India This Week

From the country dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic to subdued Eid celebrations, here’s a glimpse of India This week
A family member wearing PPE perform last rites of a COVID-19 victim at Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground as coronavirus cases surge, in New Delhi, Monday, 10 May, 2021. | (Photo: PTI)
Howrah: People sit on the top of the buses to go to their native places, ahead of COVID-induced complete lockdown, at a bus stand in Howrah, Saturday, 15 May, 2021. Jama Masjid wears a deserted look on the occassion of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, during the ongoing COVID-induced lockdown, in New Delhi, Friday, May 14, 2021. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Nandigram to meet the victims of post-poll violence that broke out after 2 May, the day election results, Saturday, 15 May, 2021. Rough sea weather conditions due to formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, 15 May, 2021. As per IMD, cyclonic storm Tauktae is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday night. A medic takes swab sample of a baby for COVID-19 test, at NMMC Hospital in Vashi, Saturday, 15 May, 2021.Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi greets the new Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma during his swearing-in ceremony at Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra in Guwahati, Monday, 10 May, 2021. Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya visits the site where eighteen elephants are believed to have died in lightning strikes, at Bamuni Hills in Nagaon district, Friday, 14 May, 2021. A family member wearing PPE perform last rites of a COVID-19 victim at Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground as coronavirus cases surge, in New Delhi, Monday, 10 May, 2021. People buy vegetables adhering to social distancing norms, amid surge in COVID-19 cases, in Kanyakumari district, Friday, 14 May, 2021. Muslims celebrate with fireworks after sighting the moon on the eve of Eid-al-Fitr, in Varanasi, Thursday, 13 May, 2021. Priests carry deities of lord Jagannath for Chandan Yatra at Narendra pond in Puri, Odisha, Saturday, May 15, 2021.
