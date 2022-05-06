In Photos: India This Week

New Delhi: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, in old Delhi on Tuesday, 3 May.
(Photo: PTI)
From Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting the Indian diaspora in Berlin, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Jodhpur: Police baton charge protesters after clashes broke out in Jalori Gate area, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on Tuesday, 3 May.
Rudraprayag: Devotees during the opening of the doors of the Kedarnath Temple, in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, on Friday, 6 May.
Mumbai: MP Navneet Rana arrives at the Lilavati hospital after she was released from Byculla Jail, in Mumbai, on Thursday, 5 May.
Berlin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian diaspora in Berlin on Monday, 2 May.
New Delhi: Delimitation Commission for Jammu & Kashmir UT, headed by Chairperson Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai, ex-officio members CEC Sushil Chandra (left) and State Election Commissioner, J&K, KK Sharma (right), finalise the Delimitation order on Thursday, 5 May.
Mumbai: Security personnel keep vigil outside Minar Masjid after MNS chief Raj Thackeray warned to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques, in Mumbai, Wednesday, 4 May.
Amritsar: Farmers shout slogans during a protest against the Punjab government and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for frequent power cuts and price hike of essential commodities, in Amritsar, on Thursday, 5 May.
Patna: People gather to offer prayers at an ISKCON temple, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, in Patna, on Tuesday, 3 May.
Gurugram: Residents search for their belongings in the debris after the dousing of a fire at the slum of Basai village, in Gurugram, on Monday, 2 May.
Pune: Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore reacts after taking the catch to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Super Kings during the 49th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, on Wednesday, 4 May.
Sivasagar: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarmah perform yoga at the Yoga Utsav organised as part of the International Day of Yoga at Sivadol, in Sivasagar, on Monday, 2 May.
Bengaluru: Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the Khelo India University Games 2021, at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, on Tuesday, 3 May.
