In Photos: India This Week

From the run up to Assembly elections to how women’s day was celebrated, here’s what happened in India this week.
The Quint
India
Published:
Workers dry roll Trinamool Congress flags after being manufactured at a factory for the upcoming Assembly polls in several states, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, 10 March. | (Photo: PTI)
From the run up to important Assembly elections in multiple states, to how women’s day was marked across the country, here’s what happened in India this week.
Workers dry roll Trinamool Congress flags after being manufactured at a factory for the upcoming Assembly polls in several states, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, 10 March.Women show their hands with Kisan Ekta written on them with Henna (Mehandi) to mark International Womens Day, during the farmers’ protest, at Ghazipur Border in New Delhi, on Monday, 8 March.
Indian captain Virat Kohli with teammates celebrate their victory over England in the 4th and final cricket test match, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Saturday, 6 March.Farmers during Kisan Ekta Morcha, on Saturday, 6 March, to mark the 100th day of the ongoing protests against the new farm reform laws, at KMP Expressway near Kundli in Haryana. Congress General Secretary Harish Rawat carries a cylinder during a protest against fuel price hike, in Dehradun, Saturday, 6 March.Teachers hold placards during an awareness programme ahead of International Womens Day, in Patiala, on Monday, 8 March.Congress MP Digvijaya Singh and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at Parliament, during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Monday, 8 March.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee admitted at SSKM hospital after suffering injuries during her Nandigram visit on Wednesday, 10 March, 2021.A court in Surat, Gujarat on Saturday, 6 March, acquitted 122 people arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), for being part of a meeting organised in 2001 as members of banned outfit Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists on Monday, 8 March, disrupted a Women’s Day programme organised by the Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch (BSCEM).Patna: Women labourers work at bricks kiln on the eve of International Womens Day, in Patna, Sunday, 7 March.Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, in background group centre, with Naga Sadhus in front of Ganga river to mark Maha Shivratri during the ongoing religious Kumbh Mela, in Haridwar, Thursday, 11 March.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)