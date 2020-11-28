In Pics: India This Week

From the farmers’ protest in Delhi to Chhath Puja celebrations, The Quint brings you a snapshot of India this week.
Security personnel and farmers clash as protestors attempt to cross Singhu Border during Delhi Chalo march against the new farm laws in New Delhi, Friday, 27 November 2020. | (Photo: PTI)
Hindu devotees offer prayers on the bank of the Krishna River on a Somvar (Monday) of the auspicious month of Kartik, in Vijayawada, Monday, 23 November 2020.Labourers thrash paddy to separate the grain from plants, at a field in Ranbir singh Pura, about 35 km from Jammu, Tuesday, 24 November 2020. Security personnel use tear gas to stop farmers from crossing Singhu Border during ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Friday, 27 Nov.An aerial view of flooded Mudichur area following heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Nivar, in Chennai, Thursday, 26 November 2020.Police personnel detain protestors during a protest in support of the nationwide strike by ten central trade unions against various policies of the NDA government, in Bhubaneswar, Thursday, 26 November. Devotees stand in tubs filled with water to perform Chhath Puja rituals outside their houses amid government restrictions on public social gatherings during COVID-19 outbreak, at Yamuna Bank, in New Delhi, Saturday, 21 November 2020.A man, wearing warm clothes, walks during heavy snowfall at Gund area in Ganderbal district, Wednesday, 25 November.Congress MP and son of late Tarun Gogoi, Gaurav Gogoi, performs last rites on the mortal remains of his father and former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi during his funeral ceremony, in Guwahati, Thursday, 26 November.A policeman pays tribute to martyrs at Police Memorial during the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, in Mumbai, Thursday, 26 November.Jammu: Shiv Sena Dogra Front activists burn Pakistans flag after yesterday’s encounter in Nagrota yesterday, in Jammu district, Friday, 20 November 2020. A yellow-billed blue magpie perches on a tree branch during snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar, Monday, 23 November 2020. The Srinagar-Ladakh road was closed due to heavy snowfall on the higher reaches and rains in plains. Artists perform during an event to mark the birth anniversary of former chief minister Harekrushna Mahatab, at PMG square in Bhubaneswar, Saturday, 21 November 2020.