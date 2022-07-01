In Photos: India This Week

Udaipur: Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, accused of murdering a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal, being produced at a district court in Udaipur, on Thursday, 30 June. The court sent both the accused to judicial custody for an identification parade.
(Photo: PTI)
From the abrupt end to the political turmoil in Maharashtra to the Manipur landslide, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Udaipur: Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, accused of murdering a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal, being produced at a district court in Udaipur, on Thursday, 30 June. The court sent both the accused to judicial custody for an identification parade.
Udaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot meets family members of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was killed by two men allegedly over his social media post supporting Nupur Sharma, at his residence in Udaipur, on Thursday, 30 June.
Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, on Thursday, 30 June.
Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis take charge at Mantralaya (the state secretariat), in Mumbai.
Thane: Supporters of rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde gather outside his residence in Thane, Saturday, 25 June 2022.
"In the landslide-affected sites of Tupul, ministers, local MLAs, and officials are camping to oversee the rescue operations. The loss of lives, including our armed forces personnel, is deeply saddening," wrote Manipur CM N Biren Singh, after a massive landslide in the state.
"Took stock of the rescue operations. Heavy machinery, along with ‘Through Wall Imaging Radar’ has been deployed to expedite the operation," wrote Manipur CM.
Jodhpur: A police personnel tries to douse a tyre lit on fire by members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) during their protest against the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, in Jodhpur, Wednesday, 29 June 2022.
Bengaluru: Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, being brought by the Delhi Police to Bengaluru, on Thursday, 30 June, as part of its investigation into a 2018 tweet of his.
Gurugram: Vehicles wade through a waterlogged service road of the Delhi- Gurugram Expressway after heavy monsoon rains, in Gurugram, on Thursday, 30 June.
New Delhi: Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, TMC leader Saugata Roy, CPI leader D Raja, and others. He pays tribute to BR Ambedkar after filing his nomination papers for the presidential election at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, 27 June.
@MEAIndia ON TUESDAY, JUNE 28, 2022** Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being seen off by President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as he departs for New Delhi, in Abu Dhabi.
Ahmedabad: Devotees during the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, in Ahmedabad, on Friday, 1 July.
Stockholm: Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra reacts after setting a new national record and his personal best with a throw of 89.94 m at the Stockholm Diamond League. Chopra finished second at the meet after the reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada.
Chandanwari: Security personnel stand guard as pilgrims proceed to the cave shrine of Amarnath, at Chandanwari in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, on Thursday, June 30 2022. The 43-day long yatra began Thursday after a gap of over two years due to COVID-19.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)