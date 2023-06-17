In Photos: India This Week

Photographers cover themselves with scarves during a hot summer afternoon, at the India Gate, in New Delhi, on Saturday, 10 June.
(Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan)
From landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy in India to Delhi Police filing a chargesheet against sidelined WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, here's a glimpse of India this week.
A man plays with his child during rainfall in New Delhi on Friday, 16 June.
BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Constitution Club of India, in New Delhi, on Thursday,15 June. Delhi Police on Thursday filed a final report before a court seeking cancellation of a sexual harassment case filed by a minor wrestler against Singh.
Several houses are damaged as the flood water makes its way in the aftermath of the Cyclone Biparjoy, in Kutch district, on Friday, 16 June.
Security personnel deployed in Purola after the imposition of section 144 of the CrPC by district administration, in Uttarkashi district, on Thursday, 15 June. Section 144 has been imposed to prevent a Mahapanchayat scheduled over alleged incidents of love jihad.
Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji reacts in pain while being taken to a government hospital after his arrest in connection with a money laundering case, in Chennai, on Tuesday night, 13 June. Balaji was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pain.
Heavy Rain at Jakhau port ahead of the landfall of Biparjoy cyclone, in Kutch district, on Tuesday, 12 June.
Police use water cannon to disperse BJP workers protesting against the state government on various issues, at Statue Circle near Secretariat office, in Jaipur, on Tuesday, 13 June.
The Australian team celebrate as captain Pat Cummins holds the winners trophy during the victory ceremony for the ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval cricket ground in London, on Sunday, 11 June. Australian defeated India on the last day of the test.
Wrestlers Bajrang punia and Sakshi Malik during a mahapanchayat in Sonipat, on Saturday, 10 June.
