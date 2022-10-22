In Photos: India This Week

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor congratulates newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter's residence in New Delhi, on Wednesday, 19 October.
(Photo: PTI)
Kolkata: A woman brings her pet dog to a demonstration against the bursting of firecrackers during Diwali celebrations, in Kolkata, on Thursday, 20 October.
Nagpur: AAP workers stage a protest over the CBI's questioning of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi excise policy probe, in Nagpur, on Monday, 17 October.
Rudraprayag: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, on Friday, 21 October.
Kannauj: The family and neighbours of the two labourers who were killed in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian mourn their death in UP's Kannauj on Tuesday, 18 October.
Kurnool: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being greeted by an elderly woman during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in AP's Kurnool district, on Friday, 21 October.
Mumbai: Mallikarjun Kharge's supporters celebrate his victory in the Congress presidential elections, in Mumbai, on Wednesday, 19 October.
Bengaluru: Several cars were damaged after the retaining wall of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) collapsed due to heavy rainfall, in Bengaluru, on Thursday, 20 October.
Gulmarg: A sledge driver pulls a tourist on a sledge during the season's first snowfall at Gulmarg in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, on Thursday, 20 October.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visits the Sun Temple at Modhera in Gujarat, Thursday, 20 Ocotber.
Kolkata: Candidates who had qualified for the Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2014 on the third day of their hunger strike against the alleged SSC scam, at Salt Lake in Kolkata, on Thursday, 20 October.
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches India Mil Airworthiness Procedures (IMAP) as Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel look on during the inauguration of DefExpo 22, in Gandhinagar, on Wednesday, 19 October.
Decorative lights adorn a bustling commercial street ahead of the Diwali festival in Bengaluru, Friday, 21 October.
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma during the shooting of the film Chakda Xpress, based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, in Kolkata, Friday, 21 October.
