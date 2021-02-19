In Photos: India This Week

From the farmers’ rail roko protest to aftermath of the Uttarakhand floods, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
Chamoli: Manish Rawat, 24, along with his wife Laxmi and his daughter Aarohi, pose for photographs near their eatery ‘Achanak Dhaba’, in the aftermath of a glacier burst in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath, at Jumma village in Chamoli district, Monday, 15 February, 2021. | (Photo Courtesy: PTI)
Nima Kumari shows a photo of her husband Mithilesh Kumar, who has been missing after flash floods in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, at her village Chokad, in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand, Monday, 15 February, 2021. Mithilesh was working with Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project of the NTPC.Manoj Sinha pose for a group photograph with foreign envoys, who are on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, in Jammu, Thursday, 18 February, 2021.
Activists stage a protest demanding release of young climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested for allegedly sharing with Greta Thunberg the toolkit related to the farmer’s protest against the Centre’s three new agriculture laws, in Thane, Thursday, 18 February, 2021.Members of various farmer organisations block a railway track during a four-hour ‘rail roko’ demonstration across the country, called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), as part of their agitation against Centre’s farm reform laws, in Patiala, Thursday, 18 February, 2021. VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 runner up Manya Singh poses for photographs with the autorickshaw of her father Omprakash Singh (L) at Kandivali in Mumbai, Tuesday, 16 February, 2021. A worker cleans seats at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium ahead of the third test cricket match between India and England, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, 17 February, 2021. Workers wade through accumalated water during rescue operations inside the Tapovan Tunnel, following the glacier burst at Joshimath which triggered a massive flash flood in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Tuesday, 16 February, 2021. A couple pose for photographs in the backdrop of the historic Taj Mahal, ahead of Valentine’s Day, in Agra, Saturday, 14 February, 2021. Students undergo thermal screening as they arrive to attend classes, after their school re-opened following its closure for more than 10 months due to COVID-19 pandemic, in Srinagar, Monday, 15 February, 2021. Manish Rawat, 24, along with his wife Laxmi and his daughter Aarohi, pose for photographs near their eatery ‘Achanak Dhaba’, in the aftermath of a glacier burst in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath, at Jumma village in Chamoli district, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Rawat, who lives with his family in the high-altitude Jumma village--said to be the last along the India-China border, said he has supplies left for five more days and is running short of medicines. Rawat’s is the only family that live in the village for 12 months, but due to a broken bridge all the civilans are being transported to a safer place. Mathura: Priests throw ‘gulal’ powder on devotees at Bankey Bihari temple on the occasion of Basant Panchmi festival that marks the beginning of the Holi celebrations in Braj region, at Vrindavn, in Mathura, Tuesday, 16 February, 2021. Priya Ramani, who got acquitted in the defamation case brought on against her by MJ Akbar on 17 February, with her lawyer Rebecca John.
