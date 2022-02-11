In Photos: India This Week

Mumbai: Mortal remains of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar being brought to Shivaji Park for her last rites, in Mumbai on Sunday, 6 February.
(Photo: PTI)
From the country losing her most influential singer Lata Mangeshkar to Delhi University students protesting for colleges to reopen, and successfully so, this is what India looked like this week.
Attari: Bhagwant Mann, AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, during a roadshow, in Attari on Friday, 11 February.
New Delhi: Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi, Thursday, 10 February.
Udupi: Students wearing saffron turbans stage a protest outside the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College campus, in Udupi district on Tuesday, 8 February.
Muradnagar : A man casts his vote at a polling station during the voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections at Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, 10 February.
New Delhi: Members of various student organisations stage a protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University, in New Delhi, Tuesday on 8 February.
Gurugram: NDRF personnel carry out a victim in a rescue operation after a portion of a building of Chintels Paradiso housing society collapsed, in Gurugram, Friday, 11 February, 2022.
Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan pays his last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during her funeral, at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai on Sunday, 6 February.
Thane: Muslim women hold placards while wearing burqa and hijab to stage a demonstration in support of female Muslim students, in Thane, Friday, 11 February. Female Muslim students were allegedly barred from attending classes while wearing hijab in various educational institutes in Karnataka.
Surat: CA Final Exam topper Radhika Beriwal with her parents, in Surat, Friday, 11 February.
Jalandhar: Bhupinder Singh alias Honey, the arrested nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, being taken by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials to a court in Jalandhar on Tuesday, 8 February. He was arrested in connection with a money laundering investigation into alleged sand mining operations in Punjab.
Delhi: At least four people died as a portion of an old building collapsed in Bawana on Friday, 11 February.
Bijnor: Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav during an election campaign rally, ahead of the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, in Bijnor on Thursday, 10 February.
