In Photos: Cyclone Yaas Makes Landfall, Ravages Odisha, WB Coasts
The ‘very severe’ cyclone is likely to move north-northwest and weaken into a ‘cyclonic storm’ by night.
Causing extensive damage, Cyclone Yaas began landfall south of Balasore in Odisha at 9:15 am on Wednesday morning. | (Photo: PTI)
Causing extensive damage, Cyclone Yaas made its landfall on south of Balasore in Odisha at 9:15 am on Wednesday, 26 May, morning. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General M Mohapatra, Cyclone Yaas intensified into a ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm on Tuesday, 25 May, evening.
The low-lying areas and beach towns of north Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal were severely hit, with a speed of 130 - 140 kmph and completed the landfall process around 1 pm.
The ‘very severe’ cyclone is likely to move north-northwest and weaken into a 'severe cyclonic storm', before weakening further into a 'cyclonic storm' by night.
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone Yaas landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district on Tuesday.Rough sea during landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in the East Midnapore district on Wednesday.Rough sea during landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in the East Midnapore district on Wednesday.A road damages after water overflows due to heavy rain at Nedungulampond in Kanyakumari on Wednesday.Rough sea during landfall of cyclone near the Bay of Bengal in East Midnapore district on Wednesay, 26 May.Army officers patrol during landfall of cyclone Yaas at Digha in East Midnapore district on Wednesay.An ambulance wades through a water-logged road after heavy rain due to Cyclone Yaas in Kanyakumari on Tuesday, 25 May.Vehicles ply on the Rabindra Setu amid rains owing to cyclone Yaas, in Howrah on Tuesday. Villagers try to save their boat at Fraserganj, ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas, in South 24 Parganas district on Tuesday.Cyclone Yaas leaves behind destroyed sheds in Bakkhali in South 24 Parganas on Wednesday.