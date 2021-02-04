In Photos: Aero India - A Boost To ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission’
Aero India 2021 will also show the gateways to defence and economic engagement in the country.
Indian Air Force’s aerobatic team ‘Sarang’ performs during the inauguration of the 13th edition of Aero India, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Wednesday, 3 February, 2021. | ( Image Courtesy : PTI/ Shailendra Bhojak )
India on Wednesday, 3 February, showcased its home-grown fighter Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas at Aero India 2021 at the Yelahanka air base, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made some key announcements related to the defence sector.
Flown by Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilot Manish Tolani, the indigenous Tejas demonstrated its prowess and agility through aerobatics, including rapid rolls, vertical Charlie, upside down and angular flying display on the first day of the event.
The 13th edition of the country's premier air show Aero India 2021 is being held in the backdrop of Bengaluru-based HAL bagging a Rs 48,000 crore order for fighter jet Tejas Mark 1A and India's engagement with Indian Ocean Region (IOR) countries.
Designed and developed by the Aircraft Development Agency (ADA) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and built by state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Tejas is the world’s only light combat aircraft.
The IAF has already inducted the LCA-1 in its fighter fleet squadron at its Sulur air base in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.
Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with other dignitaries during the inauguration of the biennial air show of Aero India 2021, at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru, Wednesday, 3 February. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits various pavilions/stalls at the India Pavilion during Aero India 2021 at Yelahanka, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, 3 February, 2021.
US aircraft B1-B Lancer flanked by IAF’s Tejas flies past Yelahanka air base during the inauguration of the 13th edition of Aero India, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, 3 February , 2021.Indian Air Force’s Rafale aircrafts fly in a formation over Yelahanka air base during the inauguration of the 13th edition of Aero India, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, 3 February 2021.Indian Air Force’s aerobatic team ‘Sarang’ performs during the inauguration of the 13th edition of Aero India, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Wednesday, 3 February, 2021.Delegates at Yelahanka air base during the inauguration of the 13th edition of Aero India, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, 3 February 2021.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits various pavilions/stalls at the India Pavilion during Aero India 2021 at Yelahanka, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, 3 February, 2021.6th India-Russia Military Industry Conference co-chaired by Sanjay Jaju Additional Secretary, Department of Defence Production ,Ministry of Defence and Rybas Alexander , Trade Commissioner.Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal R K Bhaduria with the chiefs of air staff from different countries pose for a photograph after the Chief of Air Staff Conclave during the inauguration of the 13th edition of Aero India 2021 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Wednesday, 3 February, 2021Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MBDA officials during Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru, Wednesday, 3 February , 2021Defence Minister Rajnath Singh vaddresses the Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave at the biennial event, Aero India 2021 at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, 3 February, 2021