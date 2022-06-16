Man's Fingers Chopped Off in MP For Allegedly Refusing to Cook at a Wedding

Ramdas' two fingers were chopped off by a fellow villager after he refused to cook food at the marriage function in the accused's family.
Photo by special arrangement
Ramdas Kushwaha's fingers were allegedly chopped off by a fellow villager, Raja Kushwaha, after he refused to cook at a marriage function organised by Raja's family.
The incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday, 16 June, at the Andhiyari Bari area, under the Lavkushnagar police station limits, in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district.
Ramdas is a professional cook and had already promised to cook food at another event.
Ramdas said that Raja Kushwaha attacked him twice and was about to hit him again when the women nearby, including Ramdas' wife, came to his rescue.
"Had these women not come to my rescue, he would have killed me," Ramdas added.
Police said they have registered a case against the accused but he is absconding as of now.
(With inputs from Jai Prakash.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)