Madhya Pradesh: Two Injured As Drone Falls on Them During R-Day Celebration

Two persons, who were performing at Madhya Pradesh's Republic Day function in Jabalpur, were injured after a drone fell on them on Wednesday, 26 January, reported PTI, quoting the local police.

The duo hails from the state's Dindori district and was part of a tribal dance performance of the agricultural department.

"Indu Kunjam (38) and Gangotri Kunjam (18) sustained head injuries after the drone fell on them at the Republic Day function. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital," reported PTI, quoting Additional Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani.

"They received injuries while they were performing. The drone hit them on the head," reported ANI, quoting the brother of the injured individuals.

Earlier, on 23 January, the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare had issued guidelines to make drone technology affordable to the stakeholders of this sector.

A drone show by 1,000 indigenously developed drones has also been planned for the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony, along with projection mapping.