In Kashmir, Long Internet Shutdowns, but No Official Orders

On 30 October, Khan Jahangeer had just finished his work in the Nowhatta area in Srinagar when he got a call from his colleague asking to share some important documents through WhatsApp. As he clicked the sent button, a notification on the screen said, “Check your phone’s internet connection and try again”. Toggling the data connection on and off, Khan was unable to send the documents across.

On the same day, Arshid Hussain, a resident of Budgam, went to fill his car at a petrol pump at Qamarwari, with his debit card in his hand. However, there was a cold response from the employee at the first sight: “Sorry internet is not working here right now.”

Parts of Kashmir, according to reports, are witnessing “unofficial” intermittent internet gags since the last few weeks following the recent spate of civilian killings in the Valley. The areas include Anchar, Eidgah, Qamarwari, Soura, MR Gung, Nowhatta, Safa Kadal, Bagyass in Srinagar district; Kulgam district’s Wanpoh, Qaimoh and the Litter area in the Pulwama district.