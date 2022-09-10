In Conversation With Kavita Krishnan on Her Exit From the CPI(ML)L

"Somewhere along the way after the big, inspiring anti-war movements, the Western Left, including both anti-Stalinist and Stalinist, formations fell prey to lazy analyses of the world, flattening out a complex world into a simple one where everything bad could be blamed on 'US imperialism' and 'neo-liberalism'," Kavita Krishnan says while speaking to The Quint after she requested to be relieved of her posts and responsibilities within the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation.

She stresses "the need to recognise the importance of defending liberal democracies," and "that it is not enough to discuss the Stalin regime, USSR, and China as failed socialisms but as some of the world's worst authoritarian regimes that serve as a model for authoritarians everywhere."