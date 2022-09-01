UN Report Accuses China of 'Serious Human Rights Violations' Against Uyghurs

Michelle Bachelet, a former Chilean president and the outgoing human rights commissioner of the United Nations, accused China on Wednesday, 31 August, of committing "serious human rights violations" against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang which may even be tantamount to crimes against humanity.

Bachelet's report, published only 11 minutes before her term officially ended, stated that "the extent of arbitrary and discriminatory detention of members of Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim groups, pursuant to law and policy, in context of restrictions and deprivation more generally of fundamental rights enjoyed individually and collectively, may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity."