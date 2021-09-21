In Call, PM Modi & French Prez Macron Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, in a telephonic meeting on Tuesday, 21 September, discussed closer collaboration between India and France in the Indo-Pacific, and concurred upon the important role that the India-France partnership plays in promoting stability and security in the region.

"Spoke with my friend President Emmanuel Macron on the situation in Afghanistan. We also discussed closer collaboration with India and France in the Indo-Pacific. We place great value on our strategic partnership with France, including in the UNSC," PM Modi said in a tweet post the call.