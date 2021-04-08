Improve Vaccination Numbers: Centre to Delhi, Punjab, Maha Govts

The Centre wrote to the governments of Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi on Wednesday, 7 April, and flagged their below-par vaccination of frontline and healthcare workers, urging them to take the required corrective action for the same.

Additional Health Secretary Manohar Agnani penned a letter addressed to the Principal Secretaries of Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra and wrote that, “Upon a detailed analysis of the vaccination drive till 7 April 2021... performance was seen to be below the national average and needs improvement.”

For Maharashtra, the health secretary wrote, “as per COWIN Portal, 85.95 percent (national average 85.8 percent) of registered healthcare workers have been vaccinated with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The second dose coverage amongst registered HCW, is 41.08 percent (national average 51.49 percent). This is below the national average and needs improvement.”