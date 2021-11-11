IMD Issues Red Alert for Several Parts of Tamil Nadu Ahead of a Thunderstorm

Image used for representation.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Salem, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, and Thiruvannamalai for Thursday, 11 November, expecting a thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places, news agency ANI reported.
An alert was also issued for high waves in the range of 2.5-3.5 metres till 11:30 pm on Thursday off northern and southern Tamil Nadu coasts.
Meanwhile, a four-year-old girl reportedly died in a wall collapse following heavy rains in Kumbakonam on Wednesday. Overall, 12 people have died due to the incessant rains in the state.
Severe rainfall was reported from various parts of Chennai and its neighbourhood areas early on Thursday morning as the depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved towards Tamil Nadu coast, reported The Hindu.
Incessant rains had caused waterlogging in several parts of Chennai on Thursday, as per ANI.
Meanwhile, there were reports of power cut in several areas of South Chennai due to "cable fault, feeder trappings and shutting down as part of precautionary measures", The Hindu reported.
The Chennai City traffic police also issued a list of subways that had to be closed down due to severe waterlogging and the subsequent diversions to be taken, added the daily. The Southern Railway also temporarily suspended suburban train services on certain routes because of waterlogging in tracks.
Meanwhile, a holiday was declared for schools and colleges in the districts of Vellore, Villupuram, Ranipet, and Kanniyakumari, while schools would be closed in Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur on Thursday.
Thirteen National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, including five teams in Chennai, were also deployed in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for rescue and relief operations. Three teams were kept in reserve positions for additional support.
Earlier, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, Gagandeep S Bedi informed the agency that more than 250 mm of rain in and around Chennai is expected in the next two days.
Bedi was quoted as saying, “We've taken lot of steps, we've mobilised additional pumps on hiring and have around 492 pumps in major pump category apart from other pumps.”
He further added, “We've already stationed them in low lying areas. We've put 46 boats across various parts of the city in case of a flood situation. Food is given to 2.5 lakh people. We've set up 200 medical camps”, ANI reported.
