IMD Issues Red Alert in Mumbai as Heavy Rain Continues To Lash the City

Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai on Wednesday, 21 July.
The Regional Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "red alert" for Mumbai on Wednesday, 21 July, as heavy rainfall continued to lash the city.
Previously, according to PTI, the MeT office had issued an "orange alert". Further, PTI quoted Dr Jayant Sarkar, head of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai, as saying that the orange alert has now been changed to red due to "favourable synoptic conditions".
These factors, PTI cited Dr Sarkar as saying are:
The offshore trough, spread from south Gujarat coast to Karnataka, is likely to increase the intensity of showers
The "shear zone" (referring to wind patterns) developed over Mumbai and its neighbouring region
Meanwhile, Maharashtra region is also likely to receive widespread rainfall until Thursday, 22 July, following which the intensity of showers is likely to reduce, Dr Sarkar informed the news agency.
He further said two synoptic systems are causing "very heavy rain over Konkan, Goa and central Maharashtra, especially the Ghat areas".
While an orange alert means that authorities ought to "be prepared", a red alert stands for "warning" and signals the authorities to "take action".
Previously, at least 31 people died in different incidents of wall collapse in Mumbai's Chembur and Vikhroli areas as heavy rains lashed the city on Sunday, 18 July.
