IMD Issues Heat Wave Warning for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad Till 16 March

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, 14 March, issued a heat wave warning for Mumbai and some other regions for the coming days.
Dr Jayanta Sarkar, head of IMD Mumbai, told ANI, "We have issued a severe heat wave warning for today and tomorrow (14-15 March) for the regions of Northern Konkan which includes Palghar, Mumbai, and Thane. For 16 March, we have issued a heat wave warning for the entire Konkan region."
The weather forecasting agency also warned of a heatwave on 16 March in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.
A heat wave is predicted to take over the Saurashtra-Kutch region, Konkan, and in some regions of Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Gujarat till 16 March.
The IMD tweeted on Monday, 14 March,
Meanwhile, yellow alerts have been issued for a heat wave in Gujarat region for next 2 days, as per Manorama Mohanty, Director, MET Ahmedabad.
"Temperature might rise around 1-2 degrees Celsius & a severe heat wave is expected in Saurashtra & Gujarat regions. Temperature in Ahmedabad is expected around 40-41degrees Celsius," she was quoted as saying by ANI.
(With inputs from ANI.)
