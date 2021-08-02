IIT Researchers Forecast a Third, Less Brutal COVID Wave; May Peak in October

On Monday, India reported 40,134 Covid-19 cases and 422 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Amid speculations of the third wave, Centre has advised 10 states, including Kerala, Maharashtra and several northeasters regions to take steps to manage their rate of infections.

Kerala’s daily COVID cases had started dropping in May and came close to 10,000 daily cases. However, by mid-July, the cases began to see a gradual rise, which has been attributed to the opening up of restrictions.

Meanwhile, the dominant Delta variant of the virus has also been a cause for concern among experts. In an earlier interview with The Quint, Senior virologist Dr Jacob T John explained, “The fast pace of infection is due to the Delta variant. The earlier Wuhan B614G variant showed how one infected person could infect two others. The Delta variant has showed, one person that infect six people.”