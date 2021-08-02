40,134 New COVID Cases, 422 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 4.13 L

India on Monday, 2 August, reported 40,134 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,16,95,958. The death toll increased by 422 to 4,24,773.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,13,718 active cases across the country, while 3,08,57,467 patients have been discharged so far, with 36,946 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

Kerala reported the highest number of cases among states on Sunday with 20,728 new infections, followed by 6,479 in Maharashtra.