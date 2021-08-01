India’s Total COVID Cases Rises to 3.16 Cr; Rise in Positivity Rate in 10 States

The Centre has asked states to ramp up testing in these districts apart from enforcing strict restrictions.

"All districts reporting positivity rate of more than 10 percent in the last few weeks need to consider strict restrictions to prevent or curtail the movement of people, formation of crowds and intermingling of people to prevent the spread of infection," said an official statement from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), reported NDTV.

80 percent of the cases reported in these districts are in home isolation.

"The people in home isolation should be effectively monitored in such a manner to ensure that those who require hospitalisation are seamlessly transferred for timely clinical treatment. Detailed SOPs covering various facets of effective clinical management of COVID-19 patients in hospitals have been earlier shared with the states for prompt shifting and effective hospital management," said the NDTV report, quoting a statement by the health ministry.