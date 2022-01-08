'Your Silence Emboldens Hate Voices': Students, Faculty of IIMs Write to PM

The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.
(Photo: Twitter/IIMB Official)
Over 180 students from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad and five faculty members penned an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising cases of hate speech and vandalism in India.
It further requests him to "lead us towards a more tolerant society" in accordance with India's "multi-cultural ethos and history."
Dated 4 January, the letter requests the prime minister and other elected members "to preserve the culture of tolerance and diversity" that defines India. Calling calls for violence and hate speech "unacceptable", it says that the right to practice any religion with dignity is guaranteed by the Constitution.
It elaborates on how leaders are not only expected to guard citizens' Constitutional rights, but are also expected to motivate people to look beyond their differences while ensuring their safety and security.
The letter further asks the Prime Minister to help turn people's minds and hearts away from inciting hatred against their own. It adds that the undersigned believe that people can either focus on growth, innovation and creativity, or can create internal divisions.
Concluding by saying that they want to "build an India that stands as an exemplar of inclusiveness and diversity," the letter states that the students, staff and faculty of IIMs Bengaluru and Ahmedabad "hope and pray that you will lead the country in making the right choices."
