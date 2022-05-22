IFS Vivek Kumar Appointed As Private Secretary to PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Vivek Kumar was, on Saturday, 21 May, appointed as Private Secretary (PS) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the joint secretary level.
The proposal for his appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinets on Friday. Kumar was serving as the director of the Prime Minister's Office.
A 2004-batch IFS officer, Kumar joined the PMO as a deputy secretary in 2014. He completed his BTech in chemical engineering from IIT Bombay and has served in diplomatic positions in Russia and Australia.
(With inputs from ANI.)