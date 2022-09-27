If Communal Forces Are To Be Banned, RSS Should Be the First: CPI(M)

"Banning an organisation will not end it or its ideology. They would only come back with a new name or identity. We need to create awareness against such groups and take legal action against them when they commit any illegality," Govindan told reporters.

The CPI(M) state secretary was referring to the ban on CPI in 1950 and the bans on RSS in pre and post-independence India.

Govindan further said that RSS, BJP and the Sangh Parivar are presently seeking the ban on PFI.