If One Marries & Converts By Choice Courts Can’t Interfere: Cal HC

The Calcutta High Court on Monday, 21 December made a judgment reaffirming that the courts cannot interfere if an adult woman marries a partner of her choice and chooses willingly to convert her religion.
The HC bench, consisting Justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee, heard a plea by a petitioner who alleged that his 19-year-old daughter, Pallabi Sarkar, now known as Ayesha Khatun, had gone missing around 15 September and when traced had changed her religion and married Asmaul Shaikh.
According to a 7 December report by Murutia Police Station, Ayesha Khatun married Asmaul Shaikh and the report included a statement she had made before a Judicial Magistrate in Tehatta, West Bengal that she was in a relationship with Shaikh and had willingly married him, reported Live Law.
Previously, the petitioner had questioned the credibility of the statement, alleging there was coercion and he was not allowed to meet his daughter in court on 16 September when her statement was produced under Section 164 CrPc.
The woman was asked to record a second statement before the Additional District Judge, Tehatta indicating there was no external influence to her decision, but this did not remove the father’s ‘suspicions’.
The court remarked, "Despite a clear and clean report being furnished, the father harbours some suspicion,” reported Bar and Bench.
Reiterating that the courts cannot interfere, the HC on Monday ordered Ayesha Khatun to meet with Saiba Bapuli, the Additional Public Prosecutor privately, without anyone else present on 23 December, 10.30 am and has directed the prosecutor to file a report before the next hearing on 24 December, reported Live Law.
The Uttar Pradesh Governor, Anandiben Patel on Saturday, 28 November, promulgated the controversial UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020, that ostensibly deals with ‘unlawful conversions’ to tackle what several states have called ‘love jihad’.
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet had cleared the ordinance on 24 November.
The Allahabad High Court on Friday, 18 December issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government on a batch of writ petitions challenging the recently passed law.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench and Live Law)
