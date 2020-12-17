CJP Moves SC Against ‘Love Jihad’ Law in UP, Uttarakhand

The plea stated, “The concept of Love Jihad is an illusory construct based on rhetoric to promote divisiveness in society, generate permanent suspicious attitudes towards Islam and the Muslim community and create enmity between communities and breach harmony.”

The plea also stated, “Love Jihad is not a notion that has developed over night and that it has been the constant effort of the sectarian Government to place extra constitutional trust at the hands of the Police.”

The petition has raised issues over privacy, excessive Constitutional powers to the police and alleges the law must be struck down because it violates secularism, equality and non-discrimination.

CJP Secretary and Human Rights Defender Teesta Setalvad said, “Such laws need a challenge. Already the spectre of ‘Love Jihad’, an illusory concept, has caused unimaginable misery, led to violence and intimidation by the police and non-state actors. ‘Laws’ that impinge on privacy, freedoms, autonomy and violate principles of equality and non discrimination have no place in 21st century ‘free India’.”

The petition also alleges that the laws discriminate against women, taking away their agency and are, therefore, bad in law and substance. Setalvad said, “More than anything else, they are anti-women as they discriminate against women denying them all agency,” according to the CJP blog post about the judgement.