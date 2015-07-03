21 Years on, RAW Officer Aboard Hijacked IC-814 Remains a Mystery

The Pakistan ISI-backed hijackers who took control of the aircraft with 160 passengers and crew members had no knowledge of the RAW officer’s presence. He was seated somewhere in the middle of the aircraft and did nothing that would give away his identity. And he suffered as much as the passengers in the course of the five-day ordeal which ended shamefully for the then NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

I worked for Calcutta-based The Telegraph newspaper’s Delhi Bureau at the time and had written a story in which I intentionally buried this sensational piece of information. I had bowdlerised the information sufficiently so that the RAW officer’s cover was not blown. While reporting objectively on the Kandahar hijack, which ended with the Vajpayee government bowing to the hijackers’ demand and releasing five hardcore terrorists, including the corpulent Masood Azhar of the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, I filed several “breaking stories” related to the event. The home ministry was my “beat.”

RAW Failed in Nepal

When Dulat now says that the government and its intelligence agencies goofed up, he cannot exculpate the organisation he led then. The RAW had heft in Nepal and had a large station in Kathmandu. Its operatives and network of agents had no clue of the hijack operation, one of the most daring in recent times, which was executed with precision – almost a reminder of the manner in which the 11 September hijackers escaped detection across airports in the US prior to targeting New York and Washington DC.